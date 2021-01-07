Medeama Coach tips new signing Ahmed Toure to end club’s goalscoring struggles

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu is positive that new signing Ahmed Toure will help turn around the club’s poor scoring form in the ongoing season.

Toure, renowned on the local terrain for his goal-scoring exploits joined the Mauves and Yellow on a 2-year deal this week.



The former Asante Kotoko and Bechem United striker return to a side he once played for albeit under a different name and ownership.



Speaking to Medeama SC’s website shortly after Toure’s signing was announced, Coach Samuel Boadu said “We are happy to bring in Amed Toure at this stage of the season. He is a proven goal scorer and will help us greatly this season."

“We have struggled in front of goal since the start of the season and we believe he will provide the needed impetus to turn things around."



“We are extremely delighted that he has joined the group. He will start training and we’ll take it from there,” Coach Samuel Boadu concluded.