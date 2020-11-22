Medeama SC Coach Samuel Boadu on Legon Cities radar

Ghanaian Coach Samuel Boadu has emerged as a likely candidate for the head coach position of Legon Cities.

The 34-year-old Tepa native is seen as one of Ghana’s tactically astute coaches and local media reports that his works at Medeama have interested the Legon Cities hierarchy who are in search of a new coach after they fired expatriate coach Goran Barjaktarevic.



Coach Barjaktarevic was axed following his side’s faltering start to the campaign.



Despite heavy investment in the playing body including the high profile capture of iconic Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, the club has failed to hit the ground running in their first two games of the campaign.



They needed a penalty goal to rescue a point at home against Berekum Chelsea in their opening game, and later suffered a mauling at the hands of Great Olympics during match week 2.

The Royals were given a harsh treatment as Olympics pummeled them 3-0.



The after-effects of this heavy loss is the top brass of the club have lost patience with the Coach and have decided to press the trigger on his head although the news is yet to be made official.



Boadu is still contracted to Medeama, meaning Legon Cities will have to buy him out of his contract if they are to pursue him as their ideal man for the job.