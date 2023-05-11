0
Medeama SC banned by FIFA from registering new players

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC has fallen into trouble and could suffer dearly if the team qualifies for next season’s CAF Champions League.

This is because the world football governing body, FIFA has placed a transfer ban on the Ghanaian club that will stop the team from registering new players.

The ban has been imposed effective immediately because of the club’s failure to comply with a FIFA directive to pay former player Amed Toure an amount of GHS101,500 for the wrongful termination of the contract early this year.

“We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informs us that the respondent, the club Medeama SC, has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of FIFA. In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by FIFA as of today,” a FIFA decision said.

Meanwhile, FIFA has charged the Ghana FA to implement the ban and ensure Medeama SC are unable to register new players.

“Moreover and in accordance with the aforementioned decision, the respondent’s member association (Ghana FA) is requested to immediately implement on the respondent, the club Medeama SC, a ban from registering new players at the national level,” the FIFA decision added.

