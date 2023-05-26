0
Medeama SC beat King Faisal 2-1 to stay top of league table

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama Sporting Club are two matches away from being crowned Champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The Mauve and Yellow outfit on Friday afternoon locked horns with King Faisal in a Week 32 encounter of the league campaign.

At the end of an exciting contest, Medeama SC have done enough to secure a deserved 2-1 victory.

In the game today, the home team had a slow start, allowing King Faisal to open the scoring in the 10th minute through Samuel Kusi.

Despite the setback, Medeama SC showed a lot of character and equalised through a strike from Nurudeen Abdulai in the 19th minute to restore parity to the game.

In the second half, Joshua Agyemang sealed the victory for Medeama SC when he converted with an effort from the back post.

Courtesy of the win, Medeam SC remains top of the Ghana Premier League table with 56 points.

