Medeama SC beat Legon Cities 2-1 to stay in top four

Medeama SC players

Medeama SC have posted a 2-1 win over Legon Cities FC to stay in the top four of the Ghana Premier League standings.

The team in the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign has displayed good form as they hope to challenge for the league title.



Hosting Legon Cities FC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama SC dominated play and led at the break courtesy of a strike from striker Prince Opoku Agyemang.



Although the visitors played with 10 man in the second half, they still fought and restored parity in the 79th minute through a strike from Issaka Mohammed.

In the 84th minute, however, midfielder Kwasi Donsu scored for Medeama SC to restore parity for the side to ensure they eventually won 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The win sees the team stay in fourth on the Ghana Premier League title with 33 points.