Medeama SC can win CAF Champions League trophy - Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has expressed his unwavering belief that Medeama SC can go all the way to win the CAF Champions League.

His comments come after the Ghana Premier League powerhouse secured a coveted spot in the group stage of the prestigious tournament.



Kurt Okraku made these remarks to the media following the arrival of the Medeama SC players and the technical team at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday.



Kurt Okraku stated, "I am here to welcome you back to Ghana and to tell you how happy we are as a country and as a football nation for this amazing feat of not only making yourselves proud but also making Ghana proud by qualifying for the next stage of the CAF Champions League."



He went on to emphasize his confidence in the team's quality and their ability to succeed, saying, "I remember my words to you in Cape Coast where I said I had no doubt about the quality this team possesses and your ability to advance through these crucial stages. You went to Guinea and secured the qualification that this country has been yearning for over 11 years now."



The GFA president also highlighted Medeama's success in the previous season's Premier League, emphasizing that they deserved to be champions. He added, "Once this is out of the way, we have a much bigger platform to showcase our quality not only from the West but also from Ghana."

