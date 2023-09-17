Medeama SC clinch 3-1 win over Horoya AC in CAF Champions League Match

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC defeated Guinea giants Horoya AC 3:1 in the first leg of the final round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage on Sunday, September 17 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Goals from Nana Kofi Babil, Nurudeen Abdulai and Kofi Asmah ensured the Tarkwa-based club secured an empathic victory over the visitors who pulled a late consolation through Mohamed Amine Fofana.



The first half ended barren but the yellow and mauve lads ensured the second stanza brought more urgency as they deservedly broke the deadlock in the 48th minute through Nana Kofi Babil with a beautiful strike outside the penalty box to give Medeama the lead.



In the 65th minute, centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai rose highest to head home the second goal from a corner kick before Kofi Asmah placed the icing on the cake with the third in the 69th minute with a decent strike to make it 3-0.



In the dying stages, Mohamed Lamine Fofana pulled one back for Horoya in the 89th minute.



The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, September 30 in Conakry, Guinea.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below

















LSN/DAG