Medeama SC eye move for Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Winners of 2022/23 betPawa Premier League Medeama SC are keen on acquiring the services of Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey ahead of their participation in the 2023/24 Inter-Club Competition.

Lamptey has been an integral member of the Porcupine Warriors since he joined in the 2020/21 season but has emerged as a potential signing for the Tarkwa-based side who are determined to strengthen their midfield by bringing in the versatile midfielder.



According to reports from Kessben FM, Medeama's coach, Evans Adotey, is a great admirer of the former Inter Allies midfielder and is eager to have him join their team as they augment the current team.



Adotey recognizes Lamptey's potential and believes he would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Lamptey has a year left on his contract which is set to expire in 2024.



In the just-ended 2022/23 season, he featured 27 times for Kotoko and scored one goal.



LSN/FNOQ