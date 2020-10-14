Medeama SC eyes double ahead of new season

President of Medeama SC Moses Armah is optimistic that his side can clinch double in the forthcoming campaign.

According to him, he is looking forward to seeing his outfit win the league trophy as well as the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season after securing a bumper sponsorship deal with Goldfields West Africa.



The Yellow and Mauves on Tuesday signed a $300,000 sponsorship deal with Gold Fields West Africa for next season GPL and MTN FA Cup campaign.



The sponsorship package is to cover the salaries of players and managers, medicals, accommodation, feeding, and logistics for the team.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President said, “Last time we were unable to win the league but we’ve won the FA Cup twice so we are aiming to win double in the upcoming season. We will go all out and put things in place and people will realize the presence of the Goldfield spirit”



“Our administration and other things are going on well and we are going all out this season” he added.



The Ghana Premier League is set to start on November 13 after six months of hiatus.