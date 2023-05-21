Medeama SC eyes win over Hearts of Oak to become GPL league leaders

Medeama SC

Medeama SC could be on their way to the top of the Ghana Premier League when they visit Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellow's title ambitions was given a huge boost after Accra Lions battered league leaders Aduana Stars on Saturday in Accra.



A win for Medeama will see them climb top of the table with three games remaining.



However, they have a huge task of beating Hearts of Oak, a side they have failed to find their way around in their last three visits to Accra.



Hearts of Oak have been on a run of poor form this season and have been ruled out of the title chase with seven points between them and the leaders.

Despite the gap between them and Aduana, the former champions will eyeing a top four finish.



The Phobians have been boosted by the return of captain Gladson Awako, who has been out for sometime due to injury.



Meanwhile, Medeama will count on ex-Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga to provide them with inspiration and leadership from the back.



The Tarkwa-based club have won three of their last five games and are the most in form team among the three three sides gunning for the league.