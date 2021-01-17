Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu picks 18-man squad for Ashantigold clash

Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu picks 18-man squad for AshantiGold SC clash on Sunday.
Rashid Alhassan replaces Isaac Agyenim Boateng who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.
Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi was not selected because he is not fully fit. However, Goalkeeper Frank Boateng was added to the squad and he will be facing his former club while Owusu Dacosta Junior acts as a backup.
See the Medeama squad below
Goalkeepers: Frank Boateng, Owusu Dacosta Junior
Defenders: Samuel Appiah, Bright Enchil, Daniel Egyin, Ali Ouattara, Baba Abdulai, Rashid Alhassan, Meschack Odoom.
Midfielders: Justice Blay, Richard Boadu, Rashid Nortey, Kwasi Donsu, Godfred Abban.
Forwards: Abass Mohammed, Kwadwo Asamoah, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah (C) and Ebenerzer Ackahbi.
