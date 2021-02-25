Medeama SC head coach Samuel Boadu resigns

Head coach of Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Medeama SC Samuel Boadu has resigned from his post with immediate effect few hours after leading the team to beat Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League.

FootballmadeinGhana.com understand the coach has tendered in his resignation citing personal reasons for his decision.



His resignation comes as a surprised to the club hierarchy as no one envisaged it.



Boadu has been able to turn things around for the club despite their slow start to the season.

The win against Eleven Wonders this afternoon took them to second position on the league table with a game to end the first round.



Coach Boadu joined Medeama in October 2017 from second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.



He is also the head coach of the National U15 team.