Medeama SC players offered free sex if they emerge as 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions

Medeama SC players have been offered a lifetime opportunity to moan and enjoy in bed if they are able to emerge as the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions this weekend.

The Yellow Mavue will host Tamale City in their final game of the season at Akoon Park on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.



Medeama are top of the league table with 57 points and need to avoid a defeat to be crowned Champions while Tamale City are fighting to stay in the topflight.

The Tamale-based side needs to avoid defeat and hope Great Olympics drop points against Nsoatreman to stay up.



For both Medeama and Tamale City, this promises to be a dramatic finish to a reverting campaign but the reward for the Miners is both in cash and kind.