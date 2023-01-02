3
Medeama SC scores two penalty goals to beat Accra Lions

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC beat Accra Lions 2-0 in their match week 10 game which was played at the Akoon Park on Sunday 1st January 2023.

The home side started the game very well they controlled the midfield and put pressure on Accra Lions. Their pressure paid off the referee whistled for a penalty after a Lions player fouled a Medeama player in the 19th minute.

Vincent Atingah stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.

Accra Lions made some changes in the 54th minute Fredrick Asante and Evans Ampofo replaced Youssouf Simpara and Kingsford Acheampong.

Vincent Atingah again stepped up to score from the penalty spot after the referee whistled for a foul in the 90+2 minutes.

Medeama SC is 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points while Accra Lions is 5th with 16th points. Medeama SC will play Dreams in their next game while Accra Lions will stay home and play Legon Cities.

