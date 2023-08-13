Medeama SC secure permanent signing of Osah Bernardinho Tetteh

Osah Bernardinho Tetteh

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club have signed Osah Bernardinho Tetteh on a permanent deal.

The club announced the acquisition of the player on a permanent deal on Sunday, August 13.



The forward has inked a three-year deal in a move from lower-tier side Attram de Visser to provide a major squad boost for the Yellow and Mauve outfit.



“Medeama is pleased to announce the signing of forward Osah Bernardinho Tetteh on a three-year deal from Attram de Visser.



“The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper after completing formalities.

“He is expected to provide bite to the team as we embark on our debut campaign in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League,” a club statement from Medeama SC said.



In the past, the attacker who is a talented footballer has gained international exposure which has improved his game.



He is one of numerous signings arriving at Medeama SC this summer ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season.