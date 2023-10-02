Medeama SC set to earn 26 times more than GPL cash prize after reaching CAF CL money zone

Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC are set to pocket an amount of $700,000 after reaching the CAF Champions League money zone.

The amount of $700,000 is given to clubs who progressed to the group phase also known as the money zone.



Medeama SC were rewarded GH₵300,000 for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



However, with their new feat in the CAF Champions League, the Tarkwa-based side are set to earn 26 times more than they earned for winning the league title last season.



However should the Yellow and Mauve’s reach the quarter-final stage of the CAF Champions League they are guaranteed an amount of $900,000 which is 34 times more than they earned last season.



Ghana’s contingent in the CAF Confederations Cup, Dreams FC who also won the FA Cup last season and earned a prize money of GH₵80,000 are set to earn $400,000 for also reaching the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

The amount of $400,000 will also be 57 times the amount they were given by the Ghana Football Association for winning the FA Cup last season.



Medeama are now the first Ghanaian club in over a decade and a half to secure a spot in the coveted money zone of the CAF Champions League.



Dreams FC on the other hand are also the second club from Ghana to reach the CAF Confederations Cup money zone after Asante Kotoko in 2019.



See the cashprize for CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup below









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE