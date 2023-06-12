Medeama SC set to earn GH₵300k as prize money for winning the 22/23 GPL title

Medeama SC

Medeama SC are set to receive GH₵300,000 as prize money for winning the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League title.

The Tarkwa-based side, after leading the table for 21 days beat Tamale City 3-0 at the Akoon Park to become champions of the Ghanaian top-flight for the first time.



The Mauve and Yellows miraculously turned their misfortunes around to win the 2022/2023 GPL after starting the season with two victories, four losses, and a draw in their first seven games.



They had a strong finish to the season recording three losses, four draws, and thirteen victories in their last 20 games, upsetting Aduana Stars, who were considered the clear favourites from the beginning of the season.



Jonathan Tetteh hit a brace as Joshua Agyemang added another to ensure that the Tarkwa-based side wrote history in front of their fans.

Medeama won the title with 60 points, winning 18, drawing, 6, and losing 10 of the 34 matches played in the campaign.



Their triumph means they have earned an automatic qualification for the 2023 CAF Champions League play-off rounds.



