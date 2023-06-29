Medeama SC set-up 10-member Planning Committee for CAF Inter-Club Competition

Patrick Akoto (left) and James Essilfie

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker, and the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Hon George Mireku Duker, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, will co-chair the 10-member planning committee.

Other members of the committee are Dr. Anthony Aubynn, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, Joseph Cobbinah, James Essilfie, Kojo Allah, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Augustine Evans Adotey, and Dr. Baffour Kwarteng.



The Committee has been set up to oversee the smooth adventure of the Ghana Premier League Champions.



A further five sub-committees have also been set up to execute the mandate.



The committees are Finance and Sponsorship, Protocol and Operations, Ticketing, Safety and Security, Communication, and Marketing and Promotions.



Hon. George Mireku Duker will chair the Finance and Sponsorship sub-committee. Other members include President Moses Armah, James Essilfie, and Nana Kofi Abokye II.



Board member in charge of Administration, James Essilfie, will also chair a 10-member Protocol and Operations sub-committee.

Other members of the committee are Alfred Kojo Owusu, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, John Justice Abban, Frank Oppong, Jones Nana Ntsiful, Oscar Bentsi Enchill, Anthony Ellion, James Kodjo Djeamessi Kossi, as well as Eric Owusu Agyemang.



The vice president of the club, Rose Linnet Osei-Bonsu, will chair the Ticketing, Safety and Security Committee. The 7-member committee comprises Samuel Sackey, Vincent Danquah, Nelson Agyapong, Richard Kwabena Boison, David Nii Nortey, and Dr. Aseti Mark Wepare.



Patrick Akoto will head a five-member Communication Committee comprising James Bawa Anderson, Bismark Karikari, Jawad Madugu Ango, and Nana Effah Asare.



Ebenezer Aidoo will chair a five-member Marketing and Promotion sub-committee. Other members include Benjamin Graham, Robert Adjei, Millicent Arthur, and Akwasi Afriyie.



The mandates of the various committees have been communicated to members, setting them in motion to begin their work.



The yellow and mauve lads will represent Ghana in the 2023–24 CAF Champions League after their Premier League triumph.