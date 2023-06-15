0
Medeama SC spent $300,000 to win 2022/23 GPL title – Board chairman

Tony Aubynn Jpg Dr. Tony Aubynn

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Board Chairman of Medeama SC, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has revealed that his outfit spent close to $300,000 as ‘total expenditure’ on the the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Tony poured out his frustrations, saying that the club had to spend such an amount to go through the 8-months period in the Ghana Premier League while earning less of that.

‘It’s worrying to get 300,000 cedis as the league winners but you can’t give what you don’t have. Will you believe our 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign, total expenses were about $300,000”, he told Joysports.

The yellow and mauves side were officially crowned Ghana Premier League champions at the Akoon Park for the first time after their 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday, June 11.

In the 2021/21 season, winners Asante Kotoko went home with (Gh₵250,000) while in the just ended 2022/23 season, winners Medeama SC took home (Gh₵300,000) which is equivalent to $26,000.

Medeama SC will play in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League, having featured twice in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2013 and 2015.



