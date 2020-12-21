Medeama SC star Kwasi Donsu bags MoTM award after scintillating display against Liberty Professionals

Kwasi Donsu, Medeama SC midfielder

Medeama SC midfielder Kwasi Donsu was adjudged Man of the Match in his side's pulsating goalless draw game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The intelligent midfielder was the toast of fans with an exciting run of form at the Akoon Park.



This was the midfielder's second game since the start of the season.



He played his first match and provided the assist for the home side in their 1-0 win at Ebusua Ebusua Dwarfs last weekend.

Medeama and Liberty shared the spoils after an entertaining match at the Akoon Park on Sunday



The draw has left Medeama out of the mid-table as pressure mounts on coach Samuel Boadu.