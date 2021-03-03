Medeama SC to appoint Yaw Preko as head coach

Former Ghana International and Great Olympics Assistant coach, Yaw Preko

Former Ghana International and Great Olympics Assistant coach, Yaw Preko is set to take over as head coach of Medeama, Happy Sports can confirm.

Preko is primed to take over following the resignation of former Meadeama coach Samuel Boadu who has joined Hearts of Oak.



Very recently, Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics FC, announced, Yaw Preko, as their interim head coach.

The former Ghana U-20 coach has left the Olympics job to take up the big position at Medeama.



He will be assisted by former Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong as Mauve and Yellow are looking to strengthen their technical team ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.