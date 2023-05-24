1
Medeama SC to cash $2 million should they lift the league title - Reports

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The current league leaders of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, Medeama SC, have been promised a $2 million package should they win their remaining matches to emerge champions.

According to reports, the headline sponsor for the Yellow and Mauves, Goldfields Ghana last season supported the Tarkwa-based side with $300,000 and also pledged to reconstruct the T&A Park to an international standard for the club’s use.

However, reports say the entire playing body and technical team of Medeama SC have been tasked to win the league to share the said amount.

The two-time FA Cup winners leapfrogged Aduana Stars to the top spot after they thrashed Hearts of Oak 5-1 on match day 31 of the betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports Sunday on Sunday, May 21.

Coach Evans Adotey’s side will host struggling King Faisal on match day 32 at Akoon Park on Friday, May 26 before travelling to face Samartex and round up the season with a home fixture against Tamale City.

Medeama currently sits first on the league log with 53 points and could win their first premier league title if they beat their remaining three opponents to emerge champions.

