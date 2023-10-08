Medeama SC to depart Ghana on Tuesday ahead of DC United friendly in US

Medeama SC and DC United

Ghana champions Medeama will leave for the United States of America on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 ahead of their Capital City Africa Cup match against DC United.

The Mauve and Yellow will use the game to explore business opportunities with the most decorated Major League Soccer side.



The game will be played at the Audi Field in Washington DC, US, with tickets going on sale from August 1.



The Ghanaian giants recorded their first win of the season with a famous 2-1 comeback win at Bechem United in the local top-flight on Saturday.



The team will return to Tarkwa on Saturday night before making the journey to Accra enroute to Washington on Saturday after acquiring their visas for the trip.



The Yellow and Mauves became the first Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League after 11 years following Berekum Chelsea's feat in 2012.



Medeama achieved this impressive feat after beating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Guinean giants in the initial stages of the competition respectively.

Danita Johnson, the President of Business Operations of DC United, who are managed by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, said the club was thrilled to host Medeama in a friendly.



“D.C. United are thrilled to bring another storied and well-followed international club to our home of Audi Field and to our local community of Washington, D.C.,” she said.



“Soccer is a global sport, and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian club like Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase.”



Meanwhile, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, also expressed his delight with the upcoming game.



“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,” he stated back in August



“Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”

The Tarkwa based have drawn record holders Al-Ahly of Egypt, Young Africans of Tanzania and CR Belouizdad of Algeria in an epic group stage of the CAF Champions League.



