Medeama SC to earn $550,000 for reaching CAF Champions League group stage

Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC will pocket $550,000 for reaching the CAF Champions League money.

The Yellow and Mauve on Saturday qualified for the group phase of the CAF elite tournament following a 4-3 aggregate scoreline against Guinean side, Horoya AC.



Medeama recorded a 3-1 win in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium before losing 2-1 in the reverse leg in Conakry.



Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei emerged as the hero of the day, producing a series of brilliant saves to deny Horoya from adding to their tally.



Jonathan Sowah opened the scoreline for Medeama in the first half through a penalty after he was brought down in Horoya’s goal area.



However, Ghanaian-born midfielder Ocansey Mandela equalled the scores for the host from a rebound after Felix Kyei failed to deal with a shot from Mohammed.

After the break, Horoya pressed Medeama in their bid to take the lead and finally found an opening by the 78th minute.



Forward Keita Mohammed capitalized on poor defending by Medeama to slot home another goal for Horoya and open the tie.



Although Horoya made several tactical changes and moved more men upfront, Medeama were very resolute at the back and held on to avoid conceding another goal and booked their place in the group phase of the CAF Champions League for the first time.



This historic achievement makes Medeama the first Ghanaian club in over a decade and a half to secure a spot in the coveted money zone of the CAF Champions League.



It is also the first time in the club's history that they have achieved such a remarkable feat in this prestigious competition.