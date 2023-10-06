Medeama SC to face Al Ahly, Young Africans in CAF Champions League group stage

Medeama SC

Ghanaian reigning league champions Medeama SC have been drawn in Group D for the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League during the draw on Friday, October 6 at Cairo, Egypt.

The Tarkwa-based were drawn alongside Algerian side CR Belouizdad, Tanzanian outfit Young Africans, and current holders Al Ahly of Egypt.



Group A, includes Mameodi Sundowns, Pyramids, TP Mazembe, and Nouadhibou.



In Group B, Wydad AC, Simba, ASEC Mimosas, and Jwaneng Galaxy while Esperance de Tunis, Petro de Luanda, Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel will battle it out.



The group stages games are slated for Friday, November 24 to Saturday, March 2, 2024, in a home and away format.



The winners and runners-up of each game group to the quarter-finals and knockout stages respectively.

