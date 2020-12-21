Medeama SC vs Liberty Professionals startlist

Medeama SC

Medeama SC welcome Liberty Professionals to the Akon Park at Tarkwa for the Ghana Premier League Match Week 6 clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Mauve and Yellows enter the game seeking their first home win. The game comes on the back of an away win away against Dwarfs at Cape Coast last week.



Liberty Professionals also enter the game with much confidence after winning their last game 2-0 against Great Olympics.



Check the Players starting for the two teams in this afternoon’s encounter with kick-off slated for 3pm GMT.



MEDEAMA XI:



Eric Ofori Antwi (GK) (Cpt.), Samuel Appiah, Patrick Yeboah, Daniel Agyin, Ali Yussif Outtara, Justice Blay, Rashid Nortey, Godfred Abban, Akwasi Donsu, Ebenezer Ackahbi, Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah.

SUBS: Agyenim Boateng, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Eric Kwakwa, Baba Musah, Richard Boadu, Frank Boateng (GK), Kalibo Tussiant.



LIBERTY XI:



Kofi Baah (GK), George Kofi Amoako (Cpt.), Paul Kwame, Samuel Amofa, Satar Ahmed, Ernest Danso, Aniagyei Stanley, Abraham Wayo, Simon Peprah Asamoah, Kwaku Karikari, Godfred Kingsley Atuahene.



SUBS: Ben Nash Quansah, De Graft Amponsah, George William Ansong, Issah Mubashar, Shaibu Ganiwu (GK), Maxwell Ansah, Maxwell Kavar



Referee: Ali Musah

Assistants: Francis Bondzie arthur and Richard Appiah



4th Official: Emmanuel Otoo



Match Commissioner: Charles Darkwa