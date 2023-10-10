Medeama affirm commitment to new stadium for CAF Champions League group stage

Medeama

Medeama have refuted recent reports suggesting that they have chosen the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as the venue for their CAF Champions League group stage matches.

The club clarified their position in response to enquiries about potential venues for their upcoming fixtures in the competition.



The speculation about Medeama's choice of venue arose following an announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that only two stadiums in Ghana, the Cape Coast Stadium and the Baba Yara Stadium, meet the required standards to host CAF Champions League games.



Medeama began their Champions League campaign at the Cape Coast Stadium, recording victories against Remo Stars and Horoya AC. However, the club have been actively working on preparing their new T and A Stadium in Tarkwa, with plans to make it ready for hosting matches in November. Medeama have emphasised that this yet-to-be-opened stadium remains their top choice.

In an official statement, the Ghanaian champions declared, "The club has chosen the T and A Stadium in Tarkwa as its first option, awaiting inspection and clearance from the continent’s governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF)." The statement also highlighted that the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the Cape Coast Stadium are currently the only two approved venues for the CAF Champions League group stage.



The club expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from Ghanaians and their fans as they embark on their journey in the Champions League. Regardless of the final venue selection for their home matches, Medeama remains confident that the passionate fans of Ghana will rally behind the team and contribute to their success. The decision on the permanent venue for the group stage matches will be made in due course.



Medeama are in a difficult group, coming up against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad and Tanzanian champions Yanga FC.