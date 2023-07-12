1
Medeama appoint Nana Yaw Amankwah as first team Assistant Coach

Coach Amankwah 2023 Nana Yaw Amankwah

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tarkwa-based Medeama have confirmed Nana Yaw Amankwah as an assistant coach on a two-year deal.

The promising gaffer will deputize Augustine Evans Adotey ahead of next season.

Yaw Amankwah joins the Ghana Premier League champions on a permanent contract after leaving Bibiani Gold Stars.

However, the yellow and mauve lads will soon appoint a new first-team coach who will be supported by Nana Yaw Amankwah and Evans Adotey as the two deputies.

“Amankwah has shown immense leadership qualities and we’re happy to get him into the coaching staff, His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to developing youngsters will be vital for our forward march in the next two years. We are delighted that Yaw Amankwah will be working with the club and looking forward to having him on board.” a club statement read

Medeama will participate in the CAF Champions League for the first time after clinching the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

They previously participated in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2013 and 2015.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
