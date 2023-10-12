Medeama arrives in USA with 15 players to face D.C United in Cup game

Medeama SC players

Ghanaian Premier League champions, Medeama SC, have arrived in the United States with 15 players for their upcoming historic match against Major League Soccer side, DC United.

The Tarkwa-based club submitted the names of 19 players for visa application some of the players being bounced by the American Embassy in Ghana.



According to a report, only 13 players were successful in their visa application with two of them being goalkeepers.



However, checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the Ghanaian club managed to send 15 players to the USA for the big game against D.C United.



The much-anticipated game, known as the Capital City Cup, is scheduled to take place at the Audi Field in Washington DC on October 14, 2023.



Below is the list of Medeama players in the USA



Goalkeepers: Felix Kyei and Appiah Kubi

Defenders: Baba Musa Abdulai, Kofi Asmah, Emmanuel Cudjoe, Nurudeen Abdulai, and Mamudu Kamaradini,



Midfielders: Jean Vital, Azaria Fordjour, Osah Tetteh, and Theophilus Anorbah.



Attackers: Jonathan Sowah, Nana Kofi Babil and Daniel Lomotey



Left back Fatawu Hamidu, who received his maiden call up to the Black Stars will join Medeama from the Black Stars camp.





The Audi Field ????️will host the ????????GPL Champions as we take on @dcunited this Saturday in an international friendly



⚽️ vs. DC United FC

???? 14.10.23

????️ Audi Field

⌚️ 21:00 GMT#Nevergiveup #DCMedeama pic.twitter.com/sAnXIkeZu5 — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) October 11, 2023

Touch Down at the IAD ????????... Repping the Motherland ????????...#Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/iLJOfEqpg1 — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) October 12, 2023

Picture of The Day...???? No Comment ????????#NeverGiveup pic.twitter.com/jacm7J47bP — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) October 12, 2023

Good Morning from DC ????????????#NeverGiveup pic.twitter.com/lmC3ny6zuk — Medeama SC - 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) October 12, 2023

JNA/NOQ