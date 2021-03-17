Medeama assistant coach Mohammed Obeng Hamza quits club, set to join Hearts of Oak

Medease SC assistant coach Mohammed Obeng Hamza has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

Obeng tendered in his resignation letter on Tuesday to the club’s management citing personal reasons for his decision.



About a month ago, his boss Samuel Boadu quit the Yellow and Mauves outfit to join Hearts of Oak.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the young trainer is heading to the capital to assist Boadu at Hearts.

Hamza joined Medeama as first team assistant coach in December 2018.



Before that, Hamza had served as the head coach of Ghanaian Division One League side King Faisal.



He hold Bsc in Business Administration from the University of Education, Kumasi campus.