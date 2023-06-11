9
Medeama beat Tamale City to win Ghana Premier League title

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama have been crowned winners of the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 season after beating Tamale City on the final day of the season.

The yellow and mauves defeated their opponents 3-0 to emerge as champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the history of the club.

Medeama SC came into the match as league leaders with 57 points, with Bechem United FC occupying the second position with 54 points.

The Tarkwa-based side only needed three points and delivered that in style on the final day of the season.

Medeama scored the opening goal in under 10 minutes when Kwadwo Amaoko struck the ball beautifully.

Jonathan Sowah put the icing on the cake for Medeama with a brace in the second half, securing the title for his team.

Medeama, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, overtook Aduana Stars to become league leaders with three games remaining in the season.

Medeama faced a tough challenge as they dropped points, allowing Bechem United to close the gap to three points in second place.

However, Aduana Stars' 1-0 victory over Bechem United confirmed Medeama as the champions of the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 season before the final whistle.

