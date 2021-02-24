Medeama beats 2-0 Eleven Wonders to keep title race alive

Striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored on his return to Medeama in their 2-0 win over Techiman Techiman Eleven Wonders on Wednesday.

Agyemang connected beautifully to open the scoring in the on 26 minutes at the Akoon Park.



The former Cape Town City loanee combined effectively with Amed Toure to give the Mauve and Yellows a well-deserved victory.



Toure outwitted Rashid Mohammed to set up Opoku Agyemang for the opener.



Coach Samuel Boadu introduced Amed Toure, Opoku Agyemang and Abass Abass Mohammed in a fearful deadly trio against the Sure Wonders side.



The home side dictated the pace of the game in the first half largely but the visitors took control in the second half.

Ignatius Fosu's side showed depth and quality in the second half controlling the tempo of the game following the introduction of Salifu Ibrahim.



Substitute Joseph Tetteh Zutah made it 2-0 after he lobbied the ball past goalkeeper Abdulai Ibrahim five minutes from time.



The two teams sold out an entertaining clash at the Akoon Park.



The win is massive for Medeama are keen to fight for the Premier League title this season.



Samuel Boadu's men travel to Berekum to face Chelsea in their final game of the first half of the campaign.