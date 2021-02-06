Medeama board chairman Toni Aubynn condemns Coronavirus breach, demands report after FA ban

Board chairman of Medeama SC, Dr. Toni Aubynn has strongly condemned the breaching of COVID-19 protocols by fans of the club in the matchday 12 Ghana Premier League encounter against Hearts of Oak.

The Tarkwa-based club flouted basic COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and wearing of nose-masks as they watch the Mauve and Yellows beat the Phobians.



Despite the magnitude of the game, Dr. Aubynn believes that should not have necessitated the reckless behavior of the fans and admits the FA will be right to hand them a ban.



“As Chair of the Board of Medeama SC, I strongly condemn the incident at the Akoon Park on Thursday, February 4, when observation of the COVID protocols, especially social distancing, as prescribed by the government and the GFA was below par,” he said.

“I concede that the Club may have been overwhelmed by the presence of mighty Accra Hearts of Oak and the sheer desire of thousands of supporters from the local communities wanting to see their idols clubs playing in Tarkwa once or so in a year.



"This is, however, no excuse for the protocols to be breached. There is no doubt that the coronavirus is raging rampaging and no one should take it for granted. I have asked for a full report.



“But even before I receive this report, let me personally apologise to the GFA and the public for this aberration. Medeama is a law-abiding club and we have demonstrated this in the past. This won’t happen again,” he concluded.