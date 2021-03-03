Medeama captain Tetteh Zutah denies move to Hearts of Oak

Medeama captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club.

There have been reports in the local media of a move to Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window.



Zutah has debunked those reports insisting he is staying with the Mauve and Yellows until the end of the season.



“I have also heard of news linking me being linked to Accra Hearts of Oak, it’s actually not the first time such story is circulating”, he said in an interview.

However, he confirmed that there have been talks with The Phobians in the past but nothing concrete was agreed on.



"As a matter of fact, I had some discussion with Hearts of Oak prior to the start of the current campaign but we couldn’t finalize any deal."



“I can tell you for a fact that there hasn't been any official approach from the capital club,” he added.