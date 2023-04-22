0
Medeama coach Evans Adotey blame defeat to Accra Lion on fatigue

Evans Adotey56 Medeama SC coach, Augustine Evans Adotey

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC coach, Augustine Evans Adotey has stated that his team was shaky in defense and the players were also exhausted in their match week 27 game against Accra Lions.

Accra Lions whip Medeama SC 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium to boost their top four hopes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions star striker Bassit Seidu bagged four goals in the intense encounter. Vincent Atinga scored a brace of penalties for the consolation goals for the visitors.

"Our hopes were so high that we will carry the day but they took us by surprise especially going down two goals and that brought us down but still we had hopes of doing better," he told StarTimes after the game.

"Sloppy defending, organization, marking especially in the last ten minutes was clear. Looks like fatigue settled in. We conceded two easy goals, a free header and one from a counter situation,"

