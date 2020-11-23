Medeama coach Samuel Boadu blames loss of concentration for Dreams FC defeat

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has admitted that his side’s inability to concentrate in key moments led to their defeat against Dreams FC.

The Mauves and Yellows were beaten for the first time this season as they lost 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah looked to have secured a point for Medeama after cancelling out Joseph Esso’s first-half lead.



But Dreams won a penalty in the dying embers of the game. Ibrahim Issah stepped up and scored to win all three points for the home side.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Boadu said: “Ones we’ve lost the game I would agree, lack of concentration affected us along the line. In fact, a lack of concentration can cost a lot so we are going to work on it after this defeat.”



“We have now begun the season so I think it will take time for my boys to gel."



Medeama's next game is against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.