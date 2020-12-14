Medeama coach Samuel Boadu staying grounded despite Ebusua Dwarfs win

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu is demanding improvement despite his side's 1-0 win at Ebusua Dwarfs to end their winless run in the Ghanaian top-flight.

The Mauve and Yellows had to dig deep to record their first win of the season, thanks to a second-half header from substitute Isaac Agyenim Boateng.



It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Tarkwa-based side after picking just two points from three games.



But the club found their rhythm to continue their dominance over Dwarfs with a routine win at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.



This was the fourth consecutive defeat suffered by the Mysterious side against Medeama at home.



But coach Samuel Boadu is not getting carried away as he demands improvement from his players.

“It was a very hectic game. Both teams did well tactically. My boys did well I will congratulate them because they followed the instructions that we gave to them,” Coach Boadu said.



“We created a lot of chances but we squandered them but fortunately for us, we were able to score one goal."



“We are going back to Tarkwa and I believe that in the next home match, there will be an improvement”.



Medeama host Liberty Professionals at the Akoon Park on Sunday.