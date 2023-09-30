Medeama coach fumes over mistreatment in Guinea ahead of Horoya showdown

Evans Adotey

Medeama SC head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the reception his team received in Guinea ahead of their second-leg match against Horoya in the CAF Champions League.

The team arrived in Conakry, Guinea, on Friday morning for the pivotal match.



Addressing the media, Evans Adotey voiced his disappointment, stating that the welcome they received from the home team was far from ideal.



He mentioned that his team had to contend with traffic and lacked an official guide upon their arrival in Guinea.



“The reception yesterday was sent all that good but all the same we managed to comport ourselves until meeting here this afternoon,” Coach Evans Adotey stated in the pre-match conference.

He was however unperturbed and stated that his team are ready and would do their best to proceed to the next stage.



“All said and done we enjoyed our journey yesterday and arrived safely. Thank God we are here to train for tomorrow.”



The game between AC Horoya and Medeama SC will be played tomorrow at 4 p.m.