Medeama confirm midfield star Rashid Nortey will be available for Karela United showdown

Fri, 4 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama has confirmed that midfielder Rashid Nortey will be available for the Ghana Premier League cliff hanger against rivals Karela United on Saturday, June 6, 2021.

The midfielder has been released by Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor for the must-win game against the Pride and Passion.

Nortey has been an integral part of the Medeama squad and will be crucial in their bid to push the title race to the wire.

The pocket-size midfielder has been largely touted as the next big thing with his immaculate passing accuracy and intelligence.

He is expected to rejoin his colleagues in camp for the massive showdown against United in the famous Western Derby at the Akoon Park.



