Medeama defender Fatawu Hamidu earns late Black Stars call-up

Fatawu Hamidu

Medeama defender, Fatawu Hamidu, has replaced injured Baba Rahman ahead of Ghana's international friendly against Liberia on Tuesday.

The exciting left-back has been handed a late invitation to the team by coach Chris Houghton following an injury to PAOK defender Abdul Baba Rahman.



Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah is also an injury doubt for the match against the Lone Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12.



Fatawu Hamidu has been rewarded after his sterling performance for the Ghana Premier League champions.



He has been instrumental in Medeama's rise on the domestic front- winning the league and the Super Cup.



The friendly will see the Black Stars facing off against Liberia on Tuesday September 12th at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This match comes just five days after Ghana's AFCON win against the Central African Republic (CAR).



In addition to the friendly against Liberia, the Black Stars are also set to play two other friendly games against the USA and Mexico.



These friendly matches are intended to help the team gear up for the tough competition of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are set to kick off in November.



The team's performance in these friendly matches could have an impact on their momentum heading into the qualifiers.



Furthermore, Ghana will face strong competition in the World Cup qualifiers, notably from Mali, as both teams are favourites in the qualifying group for a place in the prestigious tournament set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.