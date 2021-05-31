Medeama fans hand under-fire coach Yaw Preko three-match ultimatum

Medeama coach Yaw Preko

Under-pressure Medeama coach Yaw Preko has been handed a three-match ultimatum by the club's angry supporters to turn results around of get sacked following the side's disgraceful 3-0 defeat at Inter Allies on Sunday.

The gaffer has come under intense pressure after the side lost heavily at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



He has ben accused of poor substitutions and player inconsistency since taken charge of the team.



The supporters stormed the training ground on Tuesday afternoon to attempt him and the team from holding out their recovery session.

However, top management officials intervened to prevent what could have been a nasty situation at the Akoon Park.



The supporters have given the coach a three-match ultimatum to turn things around or risk being fired by the club.



Medeama will battle third-tier Sekondi Eleven Wonders in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup at the Gyandu Park on Wednesday before battling rivals Karela United and Hearts of Oak.