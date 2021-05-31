Medeama fans warn Coach Yaw Preko not to show up at training today

Head coach of Medeama, Yaw Preko

Medeama Supporters have called on the management of the club to sack head coach Yaw Preko or take up matters into their own hands.

The fans are unhappy about the recent performances of the club which has seen them drop to the fifth position on the league table.



The Mauve and Yellow lost to relegation-threatened side Inter Allies 3-0 on matchday 27 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



The defeat has infuriated the supporters who are now calling for the technical team to be dissolved.



The supporters have vowed to block the technical team from training with the team at the Akoon Park on Monday when they regroup.

A staunch Medeama supporter told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports that the coaches should not show up at the Akoon Park on Monday.



“They already know that the team is for the supporters and not the club president Moses Armah Parker. The supporters are furious about the current performance of the team. All the teams have beaten Inter Allies and how come Medeama lose to such a team. The substitution he did against Inter Allies is what led to our defeat. Richard Boadu’s change caused our defeat. This has never happened in our club’s history. To lose by 3-0. They cannot do the job and we want them out.”



“The team is for we the supporters and we have the right to also sack him. We cannot work with them anymore. Any management who will try to interfere in this will also sack him. We are not being influenced by anyone. We don’t like the direction where the team is heading. The coaches shouldn’t show up today at the team’s training grounds,” he cautioned.



Medeama after the defeat has dropped to the fifth position with 43 points.