Medeama has approached me but no contracts have been signed – Eduku

Sampson Eduku

The award-winning home-based player for the 2022-2023 season who plays for Tamale City, Sampson Eduku, has denied joining Medeama Football Club.

The player who scored 14 goals in the just-ended season is said to have joined Medeama, the Betpawa Premier League champions.



In an interview with Kwabena Andrews, aka K-Gee, he denied the story.



According to him, an attempt had been made, but nothing had been concluded.



He stated unequivocally that he had not signed any contract to join Medeama, as had been speculated on social media.

According to some news outlets, the player had signed with Medeama FC and would be joining the players who would represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.



However, the player debunked the story in an interview, confirming that Medeama FC had approached him but that no contract had been signed as previously speculated.



"On social media, people are speculating. I’ve heard the stories and have had people call to tell me about them. However, as the subject of this story, I have not seen or signed any contract stating that I am now a player of Medeama FC. They approached me, but no contracts have been signed. So, where is the contract proving my affiliation with them? Those who made the claim should produce the contract, which shows that I am currently employed by Medeama.”