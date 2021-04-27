Medeama has the best squad in Ghana presently - Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama SC striker, Prince Opoku Agyemang, claims his side is the best team in the Ghana Premier League following their victory over Asante Kotoko SC.

The Yellow and Mauves came from behind to beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 in a crunchy match last Saturday.



Agyemang pulled parity for Medeama in the 30th minute before Richard Boadu scored the match-winner later on in the game.



The highly-rated forward believes no team in the league can compete Medeama in terms of the squad.



"Undoubtedly, we have the best midfielders in Ghana, there's no doubt about that. The inclusion of the new signings such as Amed Toure, Zakaria Mumuni, and myself have boosted the confidence of the old players," he told Kumasi FM.

"I don't think any club can compete us in terms of field of play this season. Our team cohesion works perfectly from the goalkeeping department to the attack."



"Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak though are doing well, to be honest, but currently, we are the best club in the country."



Medeama is chasing their first-ever title in the Ghanaian top-flight as they currently lead the league table with 36 points from 21 games.