Medeama is not scared of any club - club president Moses Parker

Medeama's bankroller, Moses Parker,

Medeama's bankroller, Moses Parker, demonstrates confidence, emphasizing that the Ghanaian club harbors no fear of any opponent they may face.

Medeama broke an eleven-year Champions League group stage progression jinx.



"We are not afraid of any country the draw coming on the 6th that we will meet we have done it before Sundowns if you will remember we eliminated them," he told Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"TP came here we beat them so me I am not scared of any club we will focus and add prayers too. Corporate bodies should come to our aid with Dreams they should support us we will break that records so that Africa will see that Ghana football has a lot of greatness," he added.



The Yellow and Mauve outfit represented Ghana in the preliminary round of the CAF Inter-club competition after winning the Premier League at the end of last season.

In the final playoff tie of the preliminary rounds, Medeama SC locked horns with Horoya AC.



In Conakry, Medeama SC lost 2-1 to Horoya AC but even that could not stop the Ghanaians from qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



A 3-1 first-leg advantage over Horoya AC means that Medeama SC advances in the competition with a 4-3 aggregate win.