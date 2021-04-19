Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa Bags MVP in Legon Cities Win

Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa

Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa was adjudged Man of the Match in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities on Sunday.

The silky midfielder – who replaced suspended Rashid Nortey, impressed at the Akoon Park in his second start of the second round.



Kwakwa bossed the midfield with aplomb as the home side secured a vital win against the Royals at the Akoon Park.



Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring for the home after he lobbied the ball past Winfred Honu.



Medeama kept the visitors at bay who impressed heavily with the attacking trio of Jonah Attuquaye, Hans Kwoffie and Victorien Adebayor causing problems for the defenders.



However, Medeama centre-back Baba Musah was a delight to watch with an array of interceptions to the few fans at the Akoon Park.

Issaka Mohammed got the match needed equalizer after beating goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



Nigerian Victorien Adebayor squeezed passed Bright Enchil to send a teasing cross but Mohammed connected from the rebound to silence the home fans.



The celebration was short-lived after substitute Kwasi Donsu who replaced injured Justice Justice Blay scored a season goal contender with a ferocious volley inside the 18-yard box with six minutes left on the clock.



Hans Kwoffie will feel downhearted after he miscued a shot with only goalkeeper Frank Boatent at his mercy. It was easier to score than to miss.



Medeama now move into the top four after second successive win at the Akoon Park.