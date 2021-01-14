Medeama midfielder Rasheed Nortey wants to emulate Thiago Alcantara

Medeama SC midfielder Rasheed Nortey has named and Spain and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as his football idol and hoping to emulate his style of play.

Nortey has been one of the most outstanding players in the Ghana Premier League in the past two seasons despite his side failing to hit the ground running in the ongoing season.



“The player that I look up to is Thiago Alcantara,” he told Happy FM.



On his target for the season, he disclosed that he want to help his outfit win the Ghana Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.



“I motivated myself because last season I was playing well before COVID-19 came so I motivated myself to do better than last season.

“We know the league will be tougher so we have motivated ourselves. I know the season will be tougher and I have motivated myself”.



“My secret has been hard work and prayers. My target is to help Medeama SC to win the league. They have won the FA Cup twice and we want to win the league”, he added.



“I want to also help the nation to win a trophy that is the Black Stars”, he added.