Sports News

Medeama midfielder Richard Boadu confirms interest from ‘dream club’ Kotoko

Medeama SC midfielder Richard Boadu

Medeama SC midfielder, Richard Boadu has confirmed that his ‘dream club’ Asante Kotoko has made a formal request for his services.

Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively reported on Monday September, 7 that the Porcupine Warriors have written to the Tarkwa-based side requesting for the availability of Boadu.



Boadu has confirmed it and according to him, he is excited by the request and has urged Medeama to allow him to join the Ghanaian giants.



"It’s true Asante Kotoko has written to Medeama for my services. I have told my management I want to leave for Kotoko after they inquired from me seeking my consent. I have spoken to officials of Kotoko too but not in details," Boadu said on Kumasi FM.



"It has always been my dream to play for Kotoko despite wishing to play abroad. Kotoko has been a dream since I began my footballing career, it was special playing against them during my days at Corners."

"I cannot insist on leaving Medeama if they are unwilling to release me for Kotoko but I leave everything in the hands of God."



Asante Kotoko wants to sign the player to augment their squad of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.



Boadu featured prominently for the side in their roller-coaster campaign last term.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.