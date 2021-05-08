Medeama president Moses Armah delighted with partnership with Bosnia giants FK Željezničar

Medeama president Moses Armah

Medeama president Moses Armah is confident that the club's ground-breaking partnership with Bosnia giants FK Željezničar will catapult the Tarkwa-based side to the global lenses.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup holders sealed a three-year deal with the most successful Bosnia Premier League this side week.



The Blues will offer technical support and offer capacity-building initiatives as it celebrates its centenary.



FK Željezničar will also facilitate player transfers and offer exchange programs targeted at players, technical staff, and management staff.



As part of the arrangement, the SC Medeama Academy and their first team will travel to Bosnia to train at FK Željezničar’s facilities, with the aim to bring the two clubs closer together.



And Medeama President Moses Armah has been left delighted with the partnership that will see the club make waves in Bosnia and Africa, and the Balkans.

“We are happy to have formalized our partnership agreement with FK Željezničar as the club marks a historic centenary," Mr. Armah said in a statement.



"This is an exciting time for SC Medeama as we aim to broaden our international scope and open the club up for global opportunities being offered by the Bosnia giants in the Balkans. There is a tremendous passion for football in Ghana and there is real synergy in Bosnia in that respect and we seek to leverage that for the mutual benefit of the two parties."



"We are excited by the prospect of this partnership which offers mutual benefit to the growth and drive of both clubs on the international level. There is an infectious enthusiasm for the game and we seek to leverage this partnership to broaden the frontiers of FK Željezničar in Africa."



"This partnership will also help to strengthen the two-pronged relationship between Ghana and Bosnia and expand the activities of the two clubs on the African continent and in Europe. The partnership will expand the club’s fan base in the Balkans and in Europe, highlighting the club’s continued growth, emerging brand, and philosophy to the rest of the world. We hope to build a lasting partnership for the mutual benefit of the two clubs, and its fans base in the two countries and continents."