Medeama president Moses Armah donates jerseys to non-league side A'koon Gold Stars FC

Officials and players of A'koon Gold Stars FC were left elated over the fantastic gesture

Medeama president Moses Armah has donated two sets of football jerseys to non-league side A'koon Gold Stars FC.

The philanthropist presented the jerseys to the cheerful players and officials after Medeama's penultimate training session at the A'koon park on Thursday.



Officials and players of the Tarkwa-based non-league side were left elated over the fantastic gesture.



The move is also aimed at branding the non-league side with the potential of identifying some talents that can attract the Premier League side.



Mr. Armah is a long-standing philanthropist who has donated several football items to several teams in the Tarkwa township over the years.



He is hailed for his kindness and humanity as he continues to power Tarkwa to the globe through the impressive work ethics of the two-time FA Cup holders.



The Mauve and Yellows will take on Legon Cities in a crunch Ghana Premier League tie at the A'koon Park on Sunday.

